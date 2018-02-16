Adams County resident falls victim to re-shipping scam

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) Police are warning the public about a re-shipping scam.

Police said scammers order items using stolen billing information then ship the items to a random address. The scammer then contacts the person at the address and says it was a mistake. Then they ask them to ship them somewhere else often overseas using a pre-paid shipping label.

Scammers recently targeted someone in Adams County.

Latimore Township Police Chief Michael Weigand said an unsuspecting resident did re-ship the items. Some of the items were intercepted by customs and sent back and will be returned to vendors.

So what should you do if something suspicious shows up at your door?

“Call the local authorities, call your local police department, call the Pennsylvania State Police, whoever covers your area, and report the incident. Let us do some investigating to see if it is legitimate or if it is a scam,” said Weigand.

Police said in this case the person who received the stolen property won’t be charged but it could happen in other cases.