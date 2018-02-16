3 charged with open lewdness at Long’s Park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested three men on Thursday as they investigated sexual offenses occurring at Long’s Park.

Police said the men were seen engaging in sexual activity in public and open spaces, but not all at once or at the same time. They said the activity would have been “reasonably apparent” to other park users.

Coby Renninger, 54, of Akron; Donald Boshnaugle, 84, of Mount Joy; and William Erb III, 68, of Peach Bottom, were each charged with open lewdness and released after processing at the police station.

Police said they investigated after receiving multiple complaints about people engaging in sexual activity in public areas.

They said families and children were among visitors who witnessed the sexual activity.