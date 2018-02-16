2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

The Volvo V90 Cross Country wagon really stands out because it’s so much lower to the road than an SUV or crossover, despite having extra ground clearance compared to a base V90 station wagon.

The Cross Country also comes standard with lower body cladding, full LED headlights, and special wheels. T6 badging means it also gets Volvo’s more powerful engine and standard all-wheel-drive. Base V90 wagons are front-drive.

Interior wise, it’s very similar to the XC90 SUV, and that’s a good thing. Dark walnut wood trim is Cross Country exclusive. Bowers and Wilkins audio is a whopping $3,200 extra.

The automatic is an 8-speed and drive modes are adjustable. Fine tuning to the verticle touchscreen with iPad-like swiping makes it easier to use than earlier versions.

Row two is roomy and comfortable and dual pop-up kid booster seats are a $500 option.

While the Cross Country has just as much cargo room as some SUVs, row three seats are not available. A pop-up panel with elastic bands is really handy for securing groceries and other loose cargo.

The T6 variant of Volvo’s 2-liter, four-cylinder engine includes both turbocharging and supercharging, good for 316 horsepower. Base V90s get the same engine with only turbocharging.

So for the Volvo V90 Cross Country T6, I say thumbs up to great styling, good cargo space, and it’s not an SUV; thumbs down to no row three seat available.

I averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $64,640.