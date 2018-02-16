120 firearms stolen from three different Midstate gun stores in the past month

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Local police have some major concerns after multiple gun shop burglaries in York and Lancaster Counties. More than a hundred firearms have been stolen.

Worry is growing among Midstate police after around 120 firearms are stolen at three different gun shops over the past month.

“Entry was made by breaking a window. 44 handguns were stolen in that incident,” said Det. Sean Conway, with the West Manchester Township Police Department.

Conway is leading the investigation into that burglary done by three males.

“Carbon and Steel Sporting Goods along the 4300 block of West Market Street was burglarized in the early morning hours of Sunday,” Conway said.

All firearms stolen are handguns.

“These guys aren’t taking these guns because they’re collectors,” Conway said. “These are going to end up in the hands of people that are looking to commit crimes and likely to commit crimes of violence, whether they’re drug related, thefts, robberies, things of that nature.”

“The concern of law enforcement would be where these guns are going to end up and in whose hands they’re going to end up,” West York Borough Police Chief Matthew Millsaps said.

Millsaps has some advice for gun shop owners and gun collectors starting with a security system.

“Reach out to their local police departments and find out of there’s anything unique or specific that local agency would feel to be beneficial in protection of that business, as well as the early notification in reporting,” Millsaps said.

Maybe take a look at how your shop is set up and laid out,” Conway said. “Think about some things that may be able to tighten it up a bit better, even if it’s just as simple as bars over windows.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514. It’s hard for police to know if the three incidents are connected because the suspects are well disguised.