Young woman in the midstate taking a swing at a male dominated industry

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Women now making up 9% of the construction industry. That’s up from one percent in 2015, according to the National Association of Women in Construction.

A Midstate school is building on the growing number. As part of National Career and Technology, Education month the Milton Hershey School is touting a recent increase of woman enrolling in carpentry class.

The nuts and bolts of this lesson plan, drywall, and painting. Milton Hershey School Construction and Carpentry teacher Joe Fick said the trade industry is up and coming and there is a lot more opportunity right now.

For some of the young woman in Fick’s class, it’s about more than building up their skill set…they’re breaking down barriers.

Carpentry student Jasmine McGinnis recalls classmates saying “You’re a girl, you shouldn’t be doing something like that, it’s a man’s work.”

She tries to ignore the naysayers. After all, designing a home with a strong foundation is her passion.

Jasmine, also known as Jazzy, has overcome many obstacles in her young life. “My family didn’t always have the most money or the best things. The house we lived in, our water wasn’t very good so it was difficult to shower very often. If you did you would turn orange like a pumpkin.” She recalled, “I was getting bullied a lot”.

Life’s curveballs left her hinging on her Grandma’s support. “It wasn’t very stable” recalled Jazzy.

Now stepping into security, the Milton Hershey School helping firm a brighter future.

“I found a few house parent couples that have been wonderful. I like to consider them family. There are other students I call my brothers and sisters because they’ve been there for me through everything.”

“She works extremely hard and puts heart and soul into a thing,” said Fick. “She wants it to be perfect.”

Jazzy is using her skills and paying it forward. “Now I’m building homes for people,” said Jazzy, “where they can have their own families!”

The outward musical melody of Jazzy’s saws and hammers are proving her inner strength and perseverance. “I don’t think anybody thought I would get this far. I’m further that I ever thought I could be”.

Jazzy recently got back her midterm exam, the highest grade in the class. She graduates next year with five industry-recognized certifications.