York County leaders draft preliminary plans for morgue

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP , Pa. (WHTM)– Preliminary plans have now been drafted for York County to building a morgue.

Commissioners are looking at building it on county-owned land near the annex in Springettsbury Township.

Seven county agencies in the annex would be moved to the new building.

“It’s a priority because it’s needed for the coroner to be able to function at optimum capacity in the right way,” said Mark Walters, communications director for York County.

The county hopes to get more grant money for the project. They won’t be able to use money from the potential sale of the county-owned nursing home because of grant guidelines.