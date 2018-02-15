What can be done to prevent school shootings?

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a conversation many people are having. What can we do to keep kids safe in schools?

A deadly shooting happened almost 15 years ago at Red Lion Area Junior High School. A monument stands outside the school to remember the principal who lost his life.

“Come on, let’s go,” Tammy Hively said to her dog as they went for a walk.

Hively’s son Derek is a senior at Red Lion.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hively said. “You don’t know what’s happened to some of the other kids in school.”

That concern is still fresh for many in Red Lion. In 2003, a 14-year-old student shot and killed junior high principal Dr. Eugene Segro and then took his own life.

The community has some different ideas on what should be done to prevent school shootings.

“Honestly, I don’t know that I have an answer to that,” Hively said. “You could try more metal detectors, talking to your kids if they’re bullied, try and get more things done, but I’m not sure.”

“I think definitely awareness because we as students think about every day a school shooting, so maybe more drills, just getting people aware that this can happen,” 17-year-old Phillip Douglass said.

Douglass is a junior at the high school and always aware of his surroundings.

“There’s a lot of people that attend Red Lion High School and a lot is going on at one time, so you’ve just got to keep your eyes open,” he said.

“With the state of the world, you don’t know what’s going to happen and what some crazy person is going to get in their mind,” Hively said.

School officials didn’t want to talk on camera but do say they have several precautions, including drills, a school resource officer, and a see something, say something motto.