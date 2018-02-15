The Latest: Officials release final names of 17 killed at school

PARKLAND, Fl. (AP) – Authorities in Florida have released the final three names of the 17 confirmed dead in Wednesday’s school massacre.

Officials identified them Thursday afternoon as 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, 14-year-old Alex Schachter and 14-year-old Cara Loughran.

Ramsay’s cousin Sefena Cooper described her as soft-spoken but also smart and a go-getter.

Schachter’s father posted on social media that he was a trombone and baritone player. Max Schachter said he is starting a scholarship fund in his son’s name.

Loughran’s aunt, Lindsay Fontana, called her an excellent student who loved the beach and her cousins. In a Facebook post, she implored people “to DO SOMETHING. This should not have happened to our niece Cara and it cannot happen to other people’s families.”

