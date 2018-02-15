The Latest: Jeffrey Tambor decries ouster from ‘Transparent’

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jeffrey Tambor says he is “profoundly disappointed” in the way Amazon Studios has handled an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him that led to his removal from the upcoming season of the show “Transparent.”

Tambor has denied all wrongdoing. He says in a statement released Thursday that he has never heard specifics of the allegations made against him and repeated his assertion that his departure is the result of what he calls a “toxic politicized atmosphere” on the show.

He also said he was disappointed that series creator Jill Soloway released a statement Thursday saying the decision was made to ensure the safety and dignity of everyone who works on “Transparent.”

Soloway said Thursday that action is being taken to ensure the series’ workplace “respects the safety and dignity of every individual.”

