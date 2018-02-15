Teen charged, sought in gun shop burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy they’ve charged following a burglary at Trop Gun Shop last week.

Northwest Regional police did not identify the boy or release other information about him because he is charged as a juvenile.

They added that the investigation has developed “several suspects.”

Police believe three people smashed the front door of the gun shop in the early hours of Feb. 5 then smashed several display cases and stole 13 handguns and three rifles. A fourth person waited outside the business.

The burglars fled after spending just two minutes inside the store, at 910 North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township. Police said officers arrived within 55 seconds of the alarm, but the burglars were already gone.

Investigators believe the burglars fled in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and abandoned the SUV about a half-mile from the gun shop. The Chevy was stolen days earlier from Swatara Township, in Dauphin County.

Three of the stolen guns were later recovered from a stolen car in Manchester Township, in York County.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or email ATFTips@atf.gov.