Suspect headed to trial in Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is headed to trial for a fatal shooting in the city last year.

Raymond Torres Jr., 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Austin Peters in the 700 block of First Street on the early morning of Dec. 10.

Torres was ordered to face homicide and illegal gun possession charges in Lancaster County Court after a preliminary hearing last week.

Police testified that video evidence and matching shell casings linked Torres to the slaying.

The surveillance video showed Torres and Peters were walking together when Torres fired a handgun several times into the air earlier that night, in the 300 block of Coral Street. Police said the shell casings were the same caliber and brands found at the homicide scene.

Another video showed Torres and Peters walking near Ruby Street and Columbia Avenue. In that video, Torres is seen removing a handgun from the front of his body and “racking” the slide as the two walked toward the 700 block of First Street four minutes before the shooting, police said.