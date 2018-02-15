Should recreational marijuana be legalized? Debate rages at Widener Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Debate lovers with the munchies got a noon-time treat at the Widener University School of Law Thursday.

Two public officials debated whether recreational marijuana should be legalized in Pennsylvania.

“You don’t just go from zero to heroin. You go through marijuana,” argued congressional candidate Joe Peters, a former cop and prosecutor who is an emphatic no on the question.

“Most of the people who don’t use marijuana don’t use it because it’s illegal. So let’s keep that crowd and not open the door and create more opportunities for trouble,” Peters said.

“Prohibition failed in the United States,” countered Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, an aggressive proponent. He insists legalizing and taxing recreational pot would generate hundreds of millions for state coffers.

“We’ll grow our economy, grow our jobs, help our rural farmers, reduce teen access, cut the opioid epidemic, and help move Pennsylvania forward,” DePasquale said in machine-gun fashion.

Peters repeatedly asked, at what cost?

“For every dollar in revenue in places that have tried this, the cost is $10 in societal and taxpayer impact. Who pays for that?”

DePasquale’s harshest response was directed at the legislature and not Peters. It came when he was asked if legalization is such a great idea, why hasn’t the General Assembly embraced it?

“You’re talking about the same gang that did the middle of the night pay raise and can’t pass a budget on time, and you want me to model it on them?” DePasquale responded to the loudest applause of the hour-long debate.

Peters countered that the medical community does not support the legalization of medical marijuana.

“Let’s leave the medical decisions to the physicians. We don’t legislate and vote for our heart medicine at the ballot box, now do we?”

Doesn’t legalizing pot send the message to kids that it’s OK?

“As a dad, do I want my kids to do it? No,” DePasquale said. “I also don’t want them to drink alcohol and don’t want them to smoke cigarettes.”

“Big tobacco will turn into big weed,” Peters said dramatically. “They will market and target to the youth.”

Both sides made winning points, but DePasquale is sure legalization will ultimately win the day.

Do you think it will happen? He was asked after the event.

“I think eventually. The question is when not if.”