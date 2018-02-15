Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate sale of renovated MulDer Square home set for Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) City leaders will celebrate the sale of the first renovated home in the MulDer Square Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The home at 243 Hummel Street was renovated by the Tri-County Housing Development. It is a four bedroom town home in the Allison Hill section of the city.

It is just one part of the MulDer Square Project. The $20 million project’s goal is to revitalize the area around Mulberry and Derry Streets. It includes streetscape improvements, construction of commercial and retail space, and affordable housing. Several blighted properties are also set to be demolished.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in front of the home.