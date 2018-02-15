Preliminary plans drafted for new morgue in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — New details are being released about a plan for York County to build it’s own morgue, which it currently doesn’t have. County Commissioners are now reviewing preliminary plans.

Commissioners are looking at building in on county-owned land, near the county annex in Springettsbury Township. In addition to the morgue, seven county agencies currently in the annex would also move into the new facility.

Mark Walters is the Communications Director of York County, he says a new morgue is not only desperately needed, but long over due. “It’s a priority because it’s needed for the coroner to be able to function at optimum capacity in the right way,” said Walters

The county hopes to get more grant money for the project. Officials say the funding cannot be used for the county-owned nursing home, which the county is looking to sell, because of the grant’s guidelines.