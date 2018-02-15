Mild with more rain this evening, windy Friday, then tracking snow for Saturday

Drizzle and clouds and fog will start today much like yesterday. Expect plenty of clouds on this Thursday with a break in the precipitation for much of the daylight hours. Warm, southerly flow will help bump temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s today. It could get even warmer if the sun peeks out for a bit. More rain will move in this evening and continue in waves overnight. On average, the region can expect between a half inch to an inch of rainfall through Friday morning. Showers will linger tomorrow morning before skies clear. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s tonight and stay there into Friday morning. During the day Friday, temperatures will fall into the 40s for the afternoon as the winds pick up. Friday night will feature clear skies and breezy conditions with temperatures tumbling all the way into the 20s.

That cold air will be in place Saturday morning as we watch another system lift northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Model guidance is having a tough time determining the track of the storm, but there is increasing confidence that we will see some snow starting late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. As of this writing, snow will likely overspread the region from SW to NE Saturday afternoon after 4pm. Highs Saturday will still be near 40 degrees, so the snow will have trouble sticking until after sunset. The timing of this storm is favorable for accumulation, however, because most of the snow will fall overnight. Saturday evening travel could be tough as the snow will be fairly steady. It will continue overnight Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. The snow should exit around dawn Sunday morning and could leave behind a few inches. *Even though this storm is only a couple days away, there is still disagreement in the model guidance meaning some uncertainty still exists. Stay with us and we will continue to tweak the forecast as necessary.*

A look ahead to next week shows more days that could possibly climb into the 60s! Once again, if we get snow on Saturday, it likely won’t be here long.