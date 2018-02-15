McDonald’s slims down Happy Meal by banishing cheeseburgers

The Associated Press Published:
McDonald's
FILE - This Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo shows a McDonald's sign at one of the company's restaurants in Miami. On Thursday, March 16, 2017, McDonald's said it has been notified by Twitter that its account was "compromised" after it appeared to send a message calling Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – McDonald’s is banishing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar kids consume at its restaurants.

Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid’s meal, but the fast-food company says not listing them will reduce how often they’re ordered. It says after it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago orders for it fell 14 percent.

The Happy Meal has long been a target of health advocates who link it to childhood obesity. McDonald’s has made many tweaks, including cutting the size of its fries, adding fruit and changing to a lower-sugar apple juice.

The latest changes will occur in the United States by June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s