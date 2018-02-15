Loose rock concerns close lane of Route 11/15 near New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has reduced a half-mile section of Route 11/15 southbound to a single lane because of concerns that loose rock could fall on the roadway.

The lane restriction starts about a mile south of Notch Road and continues toward the village of New Buffalo.

PennDOT is making arrangements for a contractor to scale and remove the loose rocks from the mountainside, spokesman Greg Penny said.

Penny said the southbound single-lane restriction will likely remain in place until sometime in the spring.