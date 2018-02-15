First renovated Mulder Square home unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is opening a new door on revitalization by unlocking the newest home in Mulder Square.

City officials cut the ribbon on a new four-bedroom rowhome on Hummel Street. The renovated building is now home to a single mother and her two children.

The home is part of the Mulder Square Project, a $20 million dollar project aimed at cleaning up blight near Mulberry and Derry Street.

“We know a lot about the increase in business and economic activity, this would be a wonderful neighborhood to live and be able to walk to work, and that’s partly why we decided to focus on Mulder square,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Construction on the next home to be renovated will begin in the spring.