Feds charge Gettysburg man shot during Waynesboro robbery in 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man shot while trying to rob a Waynesboro pharmacy in 2016 is charged in federal court.

Zachary E. Kuhn, 26, is charged in a criminal information with the robbery of a pharmacy, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

Kuhn was shot three times by an employee after authorities say he pulled a gun and demanded money and drugs from the Antietam Pharmacy on June 26, 2016.

Police said Kuhn had violently and aggressively threatened employees, and he became further enraged when the money in the register wasn’t as much as he thought it would be.

State charges of robbery, simple assault, and related counts were withdrawn last year, according to court records.