Ex-police corporal gets 3 months in prison for $22K theft

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Harrisburg police official will serve three months in prison for stealing more than $22,000 from an evidence locker.

Sean D. Cornick was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. He was ordered to serve a year of probation after his prison time, and he must pay $22,046.93 restitution to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and $300 restitution to the FBI.

He pleaded guilty in September to charges of theft from programs receiving government funds and conversion of government property.

Cornick, a 19-year veteran of the police department, was a corporal and the supervisor of the Organized Crime and Vice Unit. Prosecutors said he stole the money between October 2015 and October 2016.

