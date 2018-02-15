CV School leaders plan to purchase more land to support growing population

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley School District leaders want to purchase more land to help support the schools growing population.

Within the last five years, the district has welcomed 1400 new students.

“Hampden Township and moving westward across the district is filling and filling rapidly,” said Dr. Frederick Withum, superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District.

District leaders are looking at buying a 116 acre lot off of Old Willow Mill Road in Silver Spring Township for $500,000. The building and facilities will cost additional money.

They are in the process of securing money for the land in bonds.

Withum said there won’t be another new building for a few years because they are already in the middle of constructing a new middle and elementary schools.

Cumberland Valley isn’t the only school district dealing with an increase in population. Enrollment at Mechancisburg School District has grown by 8%. Renovations are underway at Elmwood Elementary. The district is also renovating and expanding its Kindergarten Academy. The school board plans on reviewing bids from contractors later this month.