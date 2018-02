HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Two politicians will face-off in a debate about whether recreational marijuana should be legalized in Pennsylvania.

State Auditor General Eugene Depasquale is a huge supporter of legalizing pot and taxing it. Republican 11th Congressional district Candidate Joe Peters is against it.

Dennis Owens will be one of the panelist asking questions.

The debate is Thursday at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Susquehanna Township from noon-1 p.m.

It’s open to the public.