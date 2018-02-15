43 handguns stolen from West Manchester store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal authorities say they’re investigating the theft of 43 handguns from a West Manchester Township sporting goods store.

Three unknown people forced their way into the Carbon and Steel Sporting Goods store, at 4375 West Market Street, around 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information should call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.