2nd deer from Lancaster County farm tests positive for fatal disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A second deer born and raised on a Lancaster County breeding farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The deer was harvested from a Wisconsin hunting preserve last year. DNA testing this week confirmed it originated from a West Cocalico Township farm where a two-and-a-half-year-old buck tested positive for the fatal disease earlier this month, the state Agriculture Department said.

The farm is under quarantine and the Agriculture Department is working with the owner to mitigate the threat of the disease spreading.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of infected deer, elk, and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s no strong evidence that humans or livestock can contract the disease.