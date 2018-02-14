Top 5 things not to do on Valentine's Day

By Michelle S. Cox

Whether you’re spending your Valentine’s Day with a loved one or going it alone, there are a few things that you probably want to avoid in your quest for that “lovin’ feelin’.”

Hollywood movies and television commercials for jewelers teach us that there’s nothing better than spending Valentine’s Day with the man or woman of our dreams. As such, many of us spend the day looking for something to compensate for what we feel we should be feeling. However, if you’re planning on doing one of the following things for Valentine’s Day in search of what those commercials are pedaling, you will more than likely be disappointed.

1. Dinner at “THE” restaurant: In most cities, there’s usually one restaurant (or perhaps a few) where would-be Casanovas take their significant others. While this may seem like a good idea, the problem is, the restaurant will more than likely be overcrowded, the staff will be stressed and the cooks will be less likely to attend to your food as they would on a less busy day. Instead of the cliche restaurant dinner, try something a little different. Bring a boxed lunch to a drive-in theater. Order take-out at home. While it might not sound as romantic, chances are you’ll wind up a lot less frustrated if you ignore that call to go out.

2. Romantic movie at the cineplex: When couples run out of things to do, the first thing they seem to jump to is the romantic movie that’s now playing at the local theater. No matter how many bad reviews or how cliche the trailers are, you may find yourself there come this Valentine’s Day. Word of advice: Don’t. If it’s not a movie you were already interested in before Valentine’s Day, then there’s no reason to suffer through it just because it’s February 14.

3. Lonely trip to the bar: For those spending Valentine’s Day alone, making a trip to the local bar to check out the dating scene will most likely prove to be a disappointment. Instead of spending your V-day at the bar, invite a couple of your single friends out for dinner at a local cafe or for a night of movies at home. You won’t be alone and you’ll actually enjoy your evening instead of looking for something in bar that you probably won’t find.

4. Get angry: You just got your Valentine’s Day gift from your significant other and it’s a bar stool. Sure. You wanted a bar stool, but not for Valentine’s Day, right? Instead of getting angry, laugh it off and perhaps later, explain that for Valentine’s Day, all you expect is a little extra affection and attention.

5. Romantic picnic: While this might work in some locales, this idea is often touted on “to do” lists revolving around Valentine’s Day. There’s only one problem. It’s wintertime! If you do opt for the picnic, ensure that it’s an “indoor picnic.” While it might not be as novel, at least you won’t risk losing a toe to hypothermia.

The most important thing to remember is that Valentine’s Day is just a day like any other day. If you spend everyday doing the things you want to do, you’ll have absolutely no reason to place so much emphasis on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the calendar year.

Source: EzineArticles