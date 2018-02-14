Swiss women edge Sweden 2-1 to take top spot in Group B

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Phoebe Staenz scored the game-winner at 11:28 of the third period as Switzerland edged Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday to take the top spot in Group B at the Olympics.

The win ensures Switzerland, the 2014 bronze medalist, will face either Finland or the Olympic athletes from Russia on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Alina Muller also had a goal and an assist, and Christine Meier had two assists. Goalie Florence Schelling made 33 saves for an Olympic record with her ninth career win, breaking a tie with Canada’s Kim St. Pierre.

Muller gave Switzerland a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 13:51 of the second period for her tournament-best sixth goal. Sweden, which hasn’t medaled since takin silver in 2006 at Turin, tied it with Anna Borgqvist’s power-play goal at 7:35 of the third.

Staenz scored on the power-play to keep the Swiss undefeated going into the quarterfinals.

—

