Shooting at Florida high school; number of wounded unclear

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school and the school has been locked down.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.