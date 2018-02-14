Robber threatened to stab guard in Harrisburg store robbery

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a Rite Aid store in the city.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man. They said he robbed the store at 1941 Derry Street around 8:19 p.m. on Friday.

A cashier told police the man had a metallic object that looked like a screwdriver when he said, “Give me all the money you have in the register.” When the cashier handed over the money, he told her to stay still or he would stab the security guard.

He was last seen getting into a truck parked on Dunkle Street.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s