Robber threatened to stab guard in Harrisburg store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a Rite Aid store in the city.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man. They said he robbed the store at 1941 Derry Street around 8:19 p.m. on Friday.

A cashier told police the man had a metallic object that looked like a screwdriver when he said, “Give me all the money you have in the register.” When the cashier handed over the money, he told her to stay still or he would stab the security guard.

He was last seen getting into a truck parked on Dunkle Street.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.