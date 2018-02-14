Police break up fight at Steelton-Highspire High School

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they used pepper spray to break up a fight at Steelton-Highspire High School after classes dismissed Wednesday afternoon.

Swatara Township police said a woman became involved in a fight with students as they exited the school, and staff members called for officers to respond.

The officers were just arriving at the school on an unrelated matter when the fight erupted.

Police said they gave orders for the crowd to disperse, but they did not and the fight continued. Discharging the pepper spray finally brought the fight to an end.

They said those involved in the fight have been identified and charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-564-2550.