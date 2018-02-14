PHOTOS: Team USA hockey falls in OT against Slovenia

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — American men’s hockey team opened Olympic competition with a 3-2 loss Wednesday.
Team USA gave up two goals in the third period which allowed Slovenia to tie the game. The winning goal came in overtime.
