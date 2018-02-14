Pet food warning after euthanasia drug found in dog food

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — We all want to make sure we’re feeding our dogs healthy food, but could what you put in their bowls actually make them sick, or even worse?

Linda Woods wants to make sure her rescue dogs are healthy, including 2-year-old Abby. “They’re very much part of the family,” Woods said. “I’m horrified. I can’t even imagine something like that happening. It’s not like it would be one of the ingredients in the dog food. How does it even get into it?”

She’s horrified to hear what lab testing as part of an abc7 Washington report. Lab results found the euthanasia drug in nine out of 15 cans of Gravy Train dog food. The drug is Pentobarbital and is used to euthanize domestic animals.

Gravy Train issued the following statement, which reads in part, “The company has launched an investigation. It’s confident in the safety of its products. and doesn’t believe any action is needed at this time.”

Dr. Kevin Schmidt is a Veterinarian at Patton Veterinary Hospital. He has suggestions on what you should feed your pet. “Looking at the ingredients is always a good thing and looking for specific meat ingredients, such as chicken or beef rather than something vague like meat meal,” Schmidt said.

Another tip to keep your fur babies healthy is to buy your food at a pet store.