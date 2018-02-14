Pennsylvania mandates electronic filing of lobbying reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lobbyists are subject to a new law that requires them to file their disclosure reports electronically.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a bill that also increases fines for missing quarterly deadlines for filing disclosure reports.

Officials say about one in five reports were still being filed with paper.

The higher penalties are now in effect. The electronic filing mandate begins in two months.

The state also maintains a list of registered lobbyists, including their photos and contact information.