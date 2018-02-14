PennDOT wants feedback for bicycle, pedestrian master plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT wants public feedback to update its bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

“We’re looking for feedback from everyday people, people who walk and bike not just out of a recreational interest but because they’re commuting or because they don’t have a choice,” said Roy Gothie, PennDOT’s statewide pedestrian and bicycle coordinator.

The master plan was last updated in 2007. PennDOT wants to hear what would make people more likely to bike or walk to work.

“Not only are we looking at PennDOT’s crash data, we’re looking at data from the Department of Health on obesity, diabetes, and stroke – things that active transportation can help alleviate,” Gothie said.

Online: 2018 Pennsylvania Bicycle and Pedestrian Community Survey