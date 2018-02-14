Mild next two days with showers in the evening

Several more rounds of rain are on the way for the second half of this week. The rain will be accompanied by spring-like warmth, however. It all starts today with mainly cloudy skies and moisture creeping northward from the Tennessee Valley. Most of today will be dry, with highs in the lower 50s. Showers will move in by this evening and it would be wise to grab the umbrella when heading out to your holiday dinner or Ash Wednesday services. The showers will continue overnight with patchy fog developing. Lows still stay mild tonight, in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week and the warmest day in quite some time! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s! More rain will move in, thanks to a cold front, by the evening hours once again, but this time it will likely be heavier and steadier. That rain will continue into Friday morning. The front will exit east by Friday afternoon and allow clearing, windy and colder conditions for Friday evening. This will lead to a colder start to the weekend.

The forecast for the weekend is a bit tricky. In a nutshell, there is a high pressure to our north and a snow/rain maker to our south. Some guidance wants to bring snow for Saturday afternoon and night. Other guidance keeps the bulk of the moisture to our south. My advice: plan for some snow/wintry weather for the second half of Saturday and Saturday night. The storm should exit early Sunday morning. The details need to be ironed out and as more data comes in we will keep you posted. Stay tuned!