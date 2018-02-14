Man sought for escape from work release center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man charged with escape from the Dauphin County work release center.

Kuron Dennis, 21, was granted a temporary leave on Friday, but shortly after he clocked out, authorities said he removed his electronic monitor and failed to return.

He is charged with felony escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.