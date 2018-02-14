Man gets up to 5 years for police pursuit in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to five years in prison for a high-speed police chase in Harrisburg last year.

Shawn B. Creager, 43, will serve 2.5 to five years after pleading guilty in Dauphin County Court to charges of fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, and reckless endangerment, the district attorney’s office said.

Harrisburg police attempted to stop Creager for driving suspiciously near Hummel and Kittatinny Streets on the night of Feb. 17. He took off, struck the police vehicle, and led an officer on a pursuit that ultimately was terminated for safety concerns.

During his escape, prosecutors said Creager turned off his headlights, ran a red light, and drove north on a one-way section of Front Street.

He was arrested after police found his abandoned vehicle and used a K9 to track him to where he was hiding. He told police he fled because of a decade-long addiction to crack cocaine.