Man gets prison for driving 100+ mph before crash that injured 2

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to eight years in prison for driving more than 100 mph before crashing and seriously injuring two people.

Carlos M. Marrero, 22, recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of the crash at South Prince and Seymour streets on the night of July 9, the district attorney’s office said. He also pleaded guilty to four summary violations.

Marrero will serve 4 to 8 years in prison in exchange for the plea.

Prosecutors said Marrero was driving a Ford Fusion south on Prince Street at 109 mph. He ran a red light at Seymour Street and struck a Chrysler 300 sedan at about 69 mph.

Two people in the Chrysler were seriously injured. The driver sustained a fractured spine and injuries to her internal organs. Her passenger sustained a fractured skull, fractured leg, punctured lung, and ruptured intestines. He also lost vision in one eye and suffered a broken elbow, finger, and ribs.