HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is introducing a new program for people looking to get into the tech industry.

NuPaths is a new startup that will offer students an IT certificate. The university says certifications have become a new way for people to enter the job market and show their expertise without having a formal degree.

Certificates can be achieved in three to six months. Online public enrollment will open during the summer.

