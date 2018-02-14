Harrisburg police to receive new equipment to protect officers against high caliber weapons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Deputy Police Chief Deric Moody says police safety is not a punch line, it is top priority. Moody says plans have been in the works for several months to purchase body armour that can withstand high caliber weapons.

Moody says they will be ordering level three ballistic vest and helmets that can help provide protection against rifles including AK-47’s. “The gear will be in the car and ready to go,” said Moody, “So when officers arrive at a scene, they can you jump out and open up the trunk and throw the vest and helmet on and they are ready to go.”

Moody says the department is expected to receive 30 sets of the ballistic equipment that will cost an estimated $15,000. Moody says budged money and a Dauphin County share grant will help cover the costs. Moody says he hopes to start receiving the new equipment in a couple of months.