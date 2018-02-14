Hampden Township medical marijuana dispensary to open Friday

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Some medical marijuana dispensaries are set to open to the public on Friday.

Organic Remedies in Hampden Township is among the first medical marijuana dispensaries in the state to open.

Officials are expecting a lot of people to stop by this weekend.

“We’re getting calls from Philadelphia and as far west as Pittsburgh,” said Eric Hauser of Organic Remedies.

Dispensaries in Bucks and Chester counties will also open this week.

Operators of Organic Remedies said security will be tight at their building.

