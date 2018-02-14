Gov. Wolf signs bill to increase transparency in lobbying

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lobbying is a $280 million industry in Pennsylvania, and today Governor Wolf signed a bill into law designed to increase transparency.

House Bill 1775 changes the lobbyist disclosure law which was designed to let the public know who is influencing their government. Lobbyists who don’t file expenditure reports to the Department of State are doubled from $2,000 to $4,000. Daily fines for failing to report are also increased, up to $200 a day after 20 days.

The lawmaker behind this bill says it should go a long way in restoring the public’s faith in their elected officials, and Governor Wolf agrees.

“To govern effectively, we need to rebuild trust in government,” said Wolf. “This legislation addresses a very big concern among Pennsylvania citizens. That Harrisburg politicians are more interested in the opinions of special interests than in their constituents.

Robert Torres, the Acting Secretary of the Department of State says the law will improve government operations. “It will reduce Commonwealth expenses and advances the law’s most important value, transparency,” said Torres.

Making the lobbying process more transparent by requiring the Department of State to post all lobbying disclosures online within seven days. State Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County says you will know who the lobbyists are, what they’re doing, and how they’re spending their money.

“If people believe in what we do, they have to believe in the process. This makes the process more accountable, this makes it more transparent,” said Cutler.

The new penalties are effective immediately, and the electronic filing changes to the law will go into effect in 60 days.