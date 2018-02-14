Gov. awards Harrisburg $3 million for Second Street project

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Governor Wolf has awarded the City of Harrisburg $3 million for a transportation project that would make Second Street two ways.

The money will also be used to fix sidewalks and improve transportation north of the city.

“We’re looking to the city to take some big ownership of working with the local community on this. It’s been an active discussion for years now and we’re happy to be partners in this,” said Erin Waters-Trasatt of PennDOT.

There is no timetable for the project.

