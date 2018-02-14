Dauphin County election head says voting machines can’t be hacked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The head of elections in Dauphin County said the county’s voting machines can’t be hacked.

A new study focused on state election systems by The Center For American Progress gave Pennsylvania a D. It said the system remains vulnerable to hacking of interference by foreign governments because of the use of paperless electronic voting machines.

Dauphin County’s voting system dates back to the mid 1980s.

“We have no internet or wifi connections on these machines so these machines are secure from hacking from outside sources and the computer that I use when it comes time to program the voting systems in Dauphin County is not even connected to the county’s internet site,” said Jerry Feaser, the director of Dauphin County Elections and Registration.

Last Friday, Governor Wolf ordered counties planning to replace electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail which is a safeguard against hacking.