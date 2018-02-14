Couples spend Valentine’s date night forging steel

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — It appears that romance burns at 1700 degrees.

On Wednesday evening, six Midstate couples spent a Valentine’s date night at The Drunken Smithy, learning how to forge horseshoes into the shape of a heart.

“We’re bladesmiths. We make swords,” said Greg Ramsey, co-owner of The Drunken Smithy. “but on weekends, we teach classes. We have forging classes. This one was for a special occasion, and we thought couples would enjoy working together over the anvil.”

Ramsey along with his friend and business partner, Burt Jones left their previous jobs in education about three years ago to pursue a full time career making and selling custom swords, knives, axes and other weapons. Business took off after the pair secured a large forging space in the basement of an old industrial building in Palmyra.

“As interest goes, blacksmithing and bladesmithing is really taking off,” said Ramsey. “People see it on television or at the Renaissance Faire and want to learn. how to do it. All you need is a heat source, an anvil, tongs, your steel and a hammer.”

Learn more about forging workshops at the Drunken Smithy.