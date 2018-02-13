York County Commissioners hold first meeting on selling nursing home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners listened to hundreds of concerned residents at a packed meeting Tuesday night. Many pleading for Commissioners to reconsider a plan to sell the county-owned Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Brenda Disla works there, and she wanted the Commissioners to know how much her job means to her. “I wake up every day wanting not to go to work, but wanting to go to my passion,” said Disla.

Cindy Price’s mom lives at Pleasant Acres, and she is concerned for her future if the center is closed. “We never wanted to put her in a nursing home, and we thought long and hard to keep her home, but it was the best place for her to be,” said Price.

Oinka Ritter also works at Pleasant Acres, and she’s worried for both the residents and her colleagues. “We can’t keep a nursing home, but you can keep everything you have? You sleep at night. We don’t know where our residents are going. We don’t know where we’re going,” said Ritter.

York County Commissioner Chris Reilly says the board will reconsider selling the nursing home under one condition, address the home’s financial problems.

Reilly sags the home has cost taxpayers $75 million over the past ten years. “This has been a problem since I became a commissioner in 1996. In 1996, the home was making a million dollars a year. 18 years later, now we’re $13 million in the hole,” said Reilly.

Two more public meetings on Pleasant Acres’ future will be held at the York County Office of Emergency Management at 6:30 p.m. on March 7th and March 27th.