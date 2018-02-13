York City police are investigating a deadly shooting

York, Pa. (WHTM) – York City police are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left one man dead and a teen injured.

It happened along the 200 block of South Penn Street.

York City police say when they arrived they found Matthew Alexander Bell, 32, dead inside a home.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the side and taken to the hospital. The teen is in stable condition.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

