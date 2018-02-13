Woman arrested on drug charges after gas station mishap

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman was arrested after she drove away from a gas pump with the hose and nozzle still attached to her car, police said.

Upper Allen Township police said an officer saw the car dragging the pump parts through the parking lot of a Sheetz convenience store last week. The officer stopped the driver, 33-year-old Charlene Williams, and found she had marijuana and paraphernalia.

She was arrested on possession charges.

The gas nozzle was returned to Sheetz employees for reattachment, police wrote in a news release.