Trump budget again targets regional water cleanup programs

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during a meeting with state and local officials about infrastructure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – President Donald Trump again is trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic U.S. waterways.

His proposed budget would slash Environmental Protection Agency funding for Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay restoration programs by 90 percent.

It would kill all EPA spending on programs supporting other waters including San Francisco Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and Puget Sound.

Trump made a similar attempt last year but Congress refused to go along.

His administration says state, local and tribal governments should be responsible for regional water cleanups.

But the programs are popular with members of Congress in both parties, who say they boost the economy as well as the environment. Advocates say they’ll resist the proposed spending cuts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s