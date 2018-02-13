Sunny start today, clouds later, showers by tomorrow evening

The active and progressive weather pattern that has dominated the forecast for the past two weeks will continue this week. Today we get a break from the gloomy weather, although not for long. Expect sunshine to start the day with highs near 40 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will increase this afternoon and skies will be mostly cloudy tonight. Today will be seasonable, but tonight remains slightly above normal with lows around 30 degrees. Today and tonight will stay dry. For Valentine’s Day, expect mostly cloudy and mild weather with highs tomorrow afternoon approaching 50 degrees! Most of tomorrow will actually stay dry too, but some evening showers could pass through. If you are heading out to celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow evening, pack the umbrella with your chocolates and flowers. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 60 degrees! A passing shower is still possible too. Friday will bring some morning showers and windy conditions.

The weekend is still looking cooler but pleasant with plenty of sun. The progressive pattern will allow for more showers to kick off next week as temperatures stay in the 40s. If you are a fan of winter weather, sorry to say but the pattern just isn’t favorable right now. Late February and March always offer a few surprises though so there is still hope. If you hate the cold and the snow…this progressive wet and mild pattern is for you. Enjoy!