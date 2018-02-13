Southwest Lancaster to get major improvements

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Lancaster affectionately called SOWE will start to see some huge changes.

Southwest Lancaster received $1.15 million from the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation and $600,000 from the S. Dale High Family Foundation.

“It’s really gratifying to see, like, this is what the neighborhood said that they wanted, they put together this plan, and then they got funding for it,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Sorace said the money will help pay for a plan that was developed by leaders in that part of the city.

“They’re going to affect a streetscape improvement, so how it looks in the southwest, the lighting on major corridors as well as housing,” she added.

The money is seen as a way to have other parts of Lancaster benefit from recent improvements downtown.

“There’s a lot of thought and focus that’s gone into helping to prepare the neighborhoods to get to the point that they would be ready for this kind of investment, and the southwest neighbors are further along in some ways,” Sorace said.

The mayor said she would like to see other neighborhoods have similar success.

“While this is certainly a successful endeavor, there are certainly other successful endeavors that are happening throughout the city,” she said. “What we want to see is the scale and size of those efforts continue to grow.”